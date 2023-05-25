News & Insights

Stellantis Ventures Invests In Lyten - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA) and Lyten Inc. announced that Stellantis Ventures, the corporate venture fund of Stellantis, invested in Lyten to accelerate the commercialization of Lyten 3D Graphene applications for the mobility industry, including the LytCell Lithium-Sulfur EV battery, lightweighting composites, and on-board sensing.

Lyten is a Silicon Valley-based pioneer of tunable three-dimensional graphene, which has showed significant reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and will advance the transition to sustainable mobility. Stellantis and Lyten will develop applications for advanced Lithium-Sulfur based EV batteries, vehicle light weighting, and enhanced vehicle sensing solutions.

