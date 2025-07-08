Markets
Stellantis Unveils Connect ONE, Connect Wi-Fi PLUS For U.S. Customers

July 08, 2025 — 08:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Stellantis said two new Connected Services Packages - Connect ONE, and Connect Wi-Fi PLUS - are available for its U.S. customers. The packages are available for eligible new and used Dodge, Jeep, Ram and FIAT vehicles beginning July 2025. Customers can activate Connected Services at the dealership. The Connect ONE package is automatically included with the vehicle. The optional Connect Wi-Fi PLUS trial can be activated during set up. Customers in Canada will see similar changes later in the current year.

Connect One gives customers access to features, such as: OTA software updates; Vehicle health reports; Automatic SOS calls and recall notifications; Remote lock and unlock via the brand app; Digital Key for smartphone-based access and engine start; In-vehicle games; EV charging controls and management tools; and Basic navigation.

Connect Wi-Fi PLUS offers: Wi-Fi Hotspot; Advanced Remote Operations; Stolen Vehicle Tracking; Drive Alerts; Voice Assistant; Connected Navigation; and Alexa built-in. After the trial, the subscription is $17.99/month.

