Stellantis Unveils All-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger

November 07, 2023 — 12:55 am EST

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), an automotive major, said on Tuesday that it is unveiling its all-new 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger with a targeted range of up to 690 miles.

Tim Kuniskis, CEO of Ram brand at Stellantis, said: "With unlimited battery-electric range, the Ram 1500 Ramcharger is the pinnacle of the light-duty pickup truck segment and the ultimate electric truck. The new Ramcharger is a beast of a light duty- 663 horsepower, 615 lb.-ft of torque, 4-second 0-60 mph, 14,000 lbs. of towing and zero need for a public charger."

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger features a 92 kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack, paired with an on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to 250-kilowatt (kW) front and 238 kW rear electric drive modules (EDMs).

Vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-home bi-directional charging affords the Ram 1500 Ramcharger the flexibility to charge another Stellantis battery-electric vehicle or provide power back to the grid.

An onboard power panel in the bed can provide up to 7.2 kW.

Targeted performance figures include a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds, 663 horsepower and over 615 lb.-ft. of torque, up to a best-in-class 14,000 pounds towing with a class 5 hitch and a best-in-class maximum payload capacity of 2,625 pounds. The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger delivers innovative performance with a liquid-cooled 92 kWh battery pack and is paired with a 3.6-liter V-6 engine on-board 130 kW generator, sending power to a 250-kW front and 238-kW rear EDM.

Ram offers customers a quick and convenient recharging solution with the ability to add up to 50 miles of all-electric range in approximately 10 minutes with 400-volt DC fast charging at up to 145 kW.

The 2025 Ram 1500 Ramcharger uses the all-new STLA Frame platform and is designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design. Stellantis said that it is investing over 30 billion euros through 2025 in electrification and software to deliver battery-electric vehicles that meet customer demands.

