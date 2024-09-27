Stellantis Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Stellantis (NYSE:STLA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with STLA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Stellantis.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $940,165, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $86,395.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $17.0 and $25.0 for Stellantis, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Stellantis's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Stellantis's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $17.0 to $25.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Stellantis 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume STLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $9.7 $9.5 $9.5 $25.00 $681.1K 30 727 STLA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.85 $1.75 $1.85 $17.00 $86.3K 22.8K 477 STLA PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $2.75 $2.65 $2.75 $17.00 $75.0K 9.8K 555 STLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.4 $3.3 $3.4 $17.00 $49.6K 1.4K 346 STLA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.6 $3.3 $3.4 $17.00 $34.0K 1.4K 446

About Stellantis

Stellantis was created out of the merger of US-based Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, or FCA, and French-based Peugeot, or PSA, in January 2021, resulting in the fourth-largest automotive original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, by vehicle sales. In 2023 it sold 6.4 million vehicles, 44% and 30% in Europe and North America, respectively. North America is the most profitable region, contributing 53% of operating income. Its brands include Fiat, Jeep, Chrysler, Ram, Peugeot, Citroen, Opel, Alfa Romeo, and Maserati.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Stellantis, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Stellantis Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,668,882, with STLA's price up by 3.71%, positioned at $16.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 139 days.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Stellantis options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

