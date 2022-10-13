US Markets
STLA

Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

Stellantis unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday.

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles that were equipped with 5.7L gasoline engines and did not comply with certification emission standards.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular