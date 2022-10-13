Stellantis unit to pay $5.6 million to resolve California emissions probe

WASHINGTON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI unit FCA US will pay $5.6 million to resolve a California investigation into violations of air quality regulations, the state said on Thursday.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the 30,000 vehicles involved in the settlement include 2012-2018 model year Ram 1500, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango vehicles that were equipped with 5.7L gasoline engines and did not comply with certification emission standards.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

