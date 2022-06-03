US Markets
STLA

Stellantis unit pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions probe

Contributor
David Shepardson Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a plea agreement to resolve a multi-year Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe, a court spokesman said.

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a plea agreement to resolve a multi-year Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe, a court spokesman said.

FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis STLA.MI, will pay about $300 million in criminal penalties arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds set a July 18 sentencing date.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular