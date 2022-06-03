Stellantis unit pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions probe

June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. business of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles pleaded guilty to criminal conspiracy on Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a plea agreement to resolve a multi-year Justice Department diesel emissions fraud probe, a court spokesman said.

FCA US LLC, now part of Stellantis STLA.MI, will pay about $300 million in criminal penalties arising from its efforts to evade emissions requirements for more than 100,000 older Ram pickup trucks and Jeep sport-utility vehicles in its U.S. lineup.

U.S. District Judge Nancy Edmunds set a July 18 sentencing date.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

