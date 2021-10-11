Stellantis To Reinstate Domestic Partner Benefits For All Eligible Employees

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) said that it decided to reinstate domestic partner benefits for all eligible employees, effective January 1, 2022.

The company noted that the new benefit applies to all eligible non-bargaining unit U.S. employees despite their partner status (same- and opposite-sex), and aligns with the company's legacy as a corporate leader providing domestic partner benefits for same-sex couples in 2000.

The company offered domestic partner benefits in the U.S. until same-sex marriage became legal following the U.S. Supreme Court's Obergefell decision in 2015.

As part of its benefit announcement, the company will light the 960-square-foot glass Pentastar on top of its 15-story Auburn Hills building tower purple October 11-21 in honor of LGBTQ+ History Month, National Coming Out Day and National Spirit Day.

