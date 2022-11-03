Stellantis to refocus China strategy with Jeep, Maserati brands

By Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume

MILAN, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI sees its future as a niche player in China though its premium brand Jeep and luxury brand Maserati, its chief financial officer said on Thursday, as the carmaker rethinks its strategy in the world's largest market.

The group said this week it was closing its joint venture that makes Jeeps in China with local partner Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) 601238.SS amid disappointing results and what CEO Carlos Tavares previously described as a growing political influence in business by Beijing.

CHIP CRUNCH SLOWLY EASING

Palmer said microchip supply conditions would keep recording "sequential" improvements, though he did not expect them to be back to normal before the end of next year.

"These issues have impacted our ability to convert our strong order portfolio into sales in Europe," he said. "We expect obviously to resolve those going into the fourth quarter," he added.

Milan-listed shares in Stellantis were down 3.6% by 1445 GMT, underperforming the European automotive stock index .SXAP.

The company also confirmed a forecast for a double-digit margin on adjusted operating profit and positive industrial free cash flow this year.

REASSURANCE ON ENERGY

Palmer said the company was currently seeing "no red light flashing" on possible energy constraints affecting its supply chain and that the level of concern was now lower compared to a few months ago, as "everyone is taking actions".

"If the winter is normal, let's say, then I think we're reasonably confident that we can manage production without any significant interruptions," Palmer said.

He conceded however that Stellantis "very extensive supply chain" could pose a risk.

"Small hiccups in suppliers can create big complexities for us in terms of the completion of vehicles," he said.

($1 = 1.0190 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Gilles Guillaume, editing by Agnieszka Flak and Keith Weir)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.