Oil
STLA

Stellantis to raise stake in China JV with GAC to 75%

Contributor
Agnieszka Flak Reuters
Published

Carmaker Stellantis plans to increase its stake in its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) in China to 75% from 50% to set new grounds for business in the Asian market, it said in a statement on Thursday.

MILAN, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI, STLA.PA plans to increase its stake in its joint venture with Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC) 601238.SS in China to 75% from 50% to set new grounds for business in the Asian market, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The deal remains subject to approval by the Chinese government.

Additional details on Stellantis' plan for the Chinese market will be disclosed as part of its global strategic plan to be presented on March 1.

(Reporting by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Giulia Segreti)

((agnieszka.flak@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8030 7754;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Latest Oil Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Oil

Explore

Most Popular