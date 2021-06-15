Stellantis to produce 4 electric vehicles at Italy's Melfi plant from 2024 - UILM union

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.Mi will produce four medium-segment electric vehicles at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from 2024, the UILM union said on Tuesday, after workers' representatives met with the carmaker at Italy's industry ministry.

Future production will be based on a single enhanced production line that will merge the two existing lines, the union said in a statement.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.