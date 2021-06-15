STLA

Stellantis to produce 4 electric vehicles at Italy's Melfi plant from 2024 - UILM union

Contributor
Giulio Piovaccari Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

Stellantis will produce four medium-segment electric vehicles at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from 2024, the UILM union said on Tuesday, after workers' representatives met with the carmaker at Italy's industry ministry.

MILAN, June 15 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.Mi will produce four medium-segment electric vehicles at its Melfi plant in southern Italy from 2024, the UILM union said on Tuesday, after workers' representatives met with the carmaker at Italy's industry ministry.

Future production will be based on a single enhanced production line that will merge the two existing lines, the union said in a statement.

Stellantis, the world's fourth largest carmaker, was not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

STLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More