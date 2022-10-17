STLA

Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI will produce three new Peugeot electric vehicle models at its French site in Mulhouse, Stellantis' chief executive said at the Paris car show on Monday.

