Stellantis to make three new Peugeot electric vehicle models in French site of Mulhouse

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI will produce three new Peugeot electric vehicle models at its French site in Mulhouse, Stellantis' chief executive said at the Paris car show on Monday.

