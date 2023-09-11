News & Insights

GM

Stellantis to make new contract offer Monday to UAW

Credit: REUTERS/REBECCA COOK

September 11, 2023 — 09:19 am EDT

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said Monday it plans to make a new counteroffer to the United Auto Workers after the union made its own revised offer on Sunday ahead of the expiration of the current four-year labor deal Thursday night.

The UAW on Friday had rejected revised offers from Stellantis, General Motors GM.N and Ford Motor F.N.

"We are on a good path and remain committed to reaching a tentative agreement without a work stoppage that would negatively impact our employees and our customers," Stellantis told employees in a an email Monday, adding that Stellantis and UAW subcommittees have reached tentative agreements in a number of important areas, including health and safety.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)

((David.Shepardson@thomsonreuters.com; 2028988324;))

