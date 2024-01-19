Stellantis to launch 8 models based on new 'STLA Large' BEV platform in 2024-2026

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLAM.MI will launch eight electric models by the end of 2026 based on a new platform for large vehicles, the automaker said on Friday presenting its 'STLA Large' architecture.

The Franco-Italian group, which was formed three years ago when Fiat-Chrysler merged with Peugeot maker PSA, intends to set up four BEV-native platforms under its long term business plan.

It unveiled its 'STLA Medium' platform last year, with the 'Small' and the 'Frame' ones to follow.

Stellantis said that it would initially use the STLA Large in the North American market on Dodge and Jeep models, with Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Maserati and other brands to follow, for a total of eight launches through 2026.

The STLA Large architecture will equip car, crossover and SUV models.

"Full-size vehicles based on STLA Large are the core of customer demand in prime global markets," Stellantis said in a statement.

The platform will be installed in several plants in Europe and North America and will be available in a 400-volt and a 800-volt BEV architecture, targeting a range of 800 kilometres (500 miles), Stellantis said.

It will also be available in additional multi-energy variants, including hybrid and internal combustion.

As part of its electrification plans, Stellantis is investing more than 50 billion euros ($54 billion) over the next decade to reach 100% electric passenger car sales in Europe and 50% car and light truck electric mix in the U.S. by 2030.

To this aim, it plans to secure about 400 GWh of battery capacity, including from six battery manufacturing plants in North America and Europe. ($1 = 0.9189 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris, editing by Alvise Armellini and Valentina Za)

