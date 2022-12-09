US Markets
Stellantis to indefinitely idle Illinois assembly plant

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

December 09, 2022 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

DETROIT/WASHINGTON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler parent Stellantis STLA.MI on Friday said it will indefinitely halt operations at an assembly plant in Illinois in February where it builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV and said it may not resume operations.

The Italian-American automaker, which employs about 1,350 workers at the Belvidere, Illinois, plant, said the action will result in indefinite layoffs.

The company said the auto industry "has been adversely affected by a multitude of factors like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the global microchip shortage, but the most impactful challenge is the increasing cost related to the electrification of the automotive market."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Mark Porter)

