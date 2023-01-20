Stellantis to halt operations at Atessa plant due to parts shortage, unions say

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Production at Stellantis' STLA.MI Atessa van making plant will be halted next week due to a parts shortage, unions said on Friday.

The Atessa plant, in central Italy's Abruzzo region, is the largest van making plant in Europe.

A spokesman for the carmaker said the group has been taking decisions on operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.