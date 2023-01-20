US Markets
STLA

Stellantis to halt operations at Atessa plant due to parts shortage, unions say

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

January 20, 2023 — 05:23 am EST

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Production at Stellantis' STLA.MI Atessa van making plant will be halted next week due to a parts shortage, unions said on Friday.

The Atessa plant, in central Italy's Abruzzo region, is the largest van making plant in Europe.

A spokesman for the carmaker said the group has been taking decisions on operations on a day-by-day, plant-by-plant basis since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, writing by Federico Maccioni, editing Gianluca Semeraro)

((Federico.maccioni@thomsonreuters.com; +39 3420768883;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.