Stellantis to end current contracts with European dealers effective June 2023 - paper

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI next month will end current contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, with the aim of restructuring its network, Italian daily MF said on Thursday, citing a group's statement.

The move comes as the group seeks to anticipate regulatory changes in the industry and better adapt it to changes in distribution models forced by electrification, the report added.

Stellantis, formed at the beginning of this year through the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, said in an emailed statement it is strengthening its distribution model in Europe to be fully aligned with the regulatory changes and the automotive evolution in the industry.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Maria Pia Quaglia)

