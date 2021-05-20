Stellantis to end current contracts with European dealers effective June 2023

Recasts with Stellantis statement, adds details

MILAN, May 20 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI will end all current sales and service distribution contracts with European dealers for its 14 brands, with effect from June 2023, with the aim of restructuring its network, the group said in a statement.

The move comes as the world's fourth largest carmaker seeks to anticipate regulatory changes in the industry and better adapt it to changes in distribution models forced by electrification, it said in a statement issued on Wednesday and seen by Reuters on Thursday.

Current contracts will be terminated at the end of this month, giving dealers a two years' notice, while the new distribution network will be selected shortly thereafter, based on objective key criteria and factors, Stellantis said.

The group wants to promote a distribution model based on a multi-brand distribution network of Stellantis, ensuring high standards of its sales and after-sales activities, it added.

"Customers will benefit from a multi-brand and multi-channel approach with a wider range of services," it said.

Italian daily MF had initially reported the news.

Stellantis, which was formed at the beginning of this year through the merger of Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot maker PSA, has promised more than 5 billion euros ($6.10 billion) in annual savings.

It has said 7% of expected synergies would be driven by savings on sales operations and general expenses.

European vehicle dealer and repairer lobby CECRA said in a statement it would carefully follow the evolution of the restructuring.

It also noted the Austrian Supreme Cartel Court had recently banned the Peugeot brand from tying dealer payments to customer satisfaction surveys and from subsidising prices of vehicles sold at its manufacturer-owned outlets.

"CECRA and all dealers across Europe took note of the decision of the Supreme Court which should be taken into account together with the new EU rules to pave the way to a balanced distribution model between manufacturers and their networks after June 2023," it said.

($1 = 0.8197 euros)

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari in Milan and Gilles Guillaume in Paris; editing by David Evans)

((giulio.piovaccari@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.