Stellantis to cut Detroit SUV production, citing California emissions rules

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID DEE DELGADO

December 07, 2023 — 03:49 pm EST

Written by David Shepardson for Reuters ->

Dec 7 (Reuters) - Chrysler-parent Stellantis STLAM.MI said on Thursday it will temporarily cut one shift at its Detroit assembly plant that builds Jeep sport utility vehicles, citing California emissions regulations.

The automaker, which employs 4,600 at the plant, which builds versions of the Grand Cherokee SUV, said it will drop from three to two shifts at its Detroit Assembly Mack plant "in part because of the need to manage sales of the vehicles they produce to comply with California emissions regulations that are measured on a state-by-state basis."

