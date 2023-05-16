Stellantis To Buy 33.3% Stake In Symbio

(RTTNews) - Stellantis said it signed a binding agreement with Faurecia and Michelin to buy 33.3% stake in Symbio, a leader in zero-emission hydrogen mobility. Faurecia and Michelin will remain shareholders with 33.3% holding each.

Symbio plans to produce 50,000 fuel cells per year by 2025, leveraging its Saint-Fons state-of-the-art gigafactory, which will start production in the second half of 2023.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals. Closing is expected in the third quarter of 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.