Stellantis to build more gigafactories on top of those already planned

Credit: REUTERS/GONZALO FUENTES

September 08, 2023 — 06:23 am EDT

Written by Giulio Piovaccari for Reuters ->

MILAN, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLAM.MI will build more battery-making plants on top of the six ones it has already in its plans in Europe and North America to support growing production of EV vehicles, its head of global propulsion systems said on Friday.

"We have committed to delivering six gigafactories around the world, and more to come," Stellantis' Senior Vice President, Head of Global Propulsion Systems Micky Bly said while inaugurating the group's new battery technology center in Turin.

"We have already announced about 250 gigawatt hours of capacity around the world. We believe we need to go to 400 gigawatt hours of capacity around the world," Bly added.

