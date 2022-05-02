Stellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6bln investment

May 2 (Reuters) - Stellantis N.V. STLA.MI will spend up to C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) to boost production of electric vehicles at its Windsor and Brampton, Ontario, facilities, the automaker said on Monday.

