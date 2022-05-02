US Markets
Stellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6bln investment

Katharine Jackson
Ben Klayman
Steve Scherer
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Stellantis N.V. will spend up to C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) to boost production of electric vehicles at its Windsor and Brampton, Ontario, facilities, the automaker said on Monday.

