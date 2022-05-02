Stellantis to boost EV plants with C$3.6 bln investment

Adds Canadian government investment details, background

May 2 (Reuters) - Stellantis N.V. STLA.MI will spend up to C$3.6 billion ($2.8 billion) to boost production of electric vehicles at its Windsor and Brampton, Ontario plantswith government investment, it said on Monday.

The Canadian government will spend up to C$529 million and the Ontario government up to C$513 million to support the automaker, government officials said.

Stellantis Chief Operating Officer Mark Stewart did not say what brands would be affected but said more details would come later. Both plants will add jobs, he said.

The company, formerly Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., makes a range of vehicle brands including Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep and Ram.

It said the investment is part of previously announced plans to pump $35 billion into electric vehicle manufacture and software globally through 2025.

In March, the automaker said it had taken significant steps in its battery production plans in Europe and North America to help meet rising demand for EVs.

