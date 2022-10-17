Stellantis to boost electric vehicle production in France

Adds detail

PARIS, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Stellantis STLA.MI will double the share of electric car models it produces in France, the company's chief executive announced on Monday, adding that some new models of its Peugeot brand will be produced in the carmaker's Mulhouse plant.

Two electric versions of its 308 sedans and the larger 408 will be assembled in Mulhouse, Carlos Tavares said at the Paris Motor Show.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.