Stellantis to boost electric vehicle production in France

Tassilo Hummel Reuters
Stellantis will double the share of electric car models it produces in France, the company's chief executive announced on Monday, adding that some new models of its Peugeot brand will be produced in the carmaker's Mulhouse plant.

Two electric versions of its 308 sedans and the larger 408 will be assembled in Mulhouse, Carlos Tavares said at the Paris Motor Show.

