Stellantis to add 850 jobs at Mulhouse site following strong Peugeot 308 orders -unions

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI will add 850 jobs at its plant in Mulhouse, eastern France following strong orders for Peugeot's 308 sedan, labour unions said in a joint statement on Monday.

The carmaker plans to set up a third production team at the plant in mid March and hire the staff over the coming months, unions FO Metaux and CFE-CGC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

(Reporting by Tassilo Hummel; Editing by Susan Fenton)

