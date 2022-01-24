STLA

Stellantis to add 850 jobs at Mulhouse site following strong Peugeot 308 orders -unions

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

PARIS, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis STLA.MI will add 850 jobs at its plant in Mulhouse, eastern France following strong orders for Peugeot's 308 sedan, labour unions said in a joint statement on Monday.

The carmaker plans to set up a third production team at the plant in mid March and hire the staff over the coming months, unions FO Metaux and CFE-CGC said in a statement posted on Facebook.

