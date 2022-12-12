Stellantis teams up with Michigan's DTE to advance renewable energy goals

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Automaker Stellantis NV STLA.MI said on Monday it will power 70 of its facilities in Michigan entirely with solar energy by 2026 through a partnership with DTE Energy Co DTE.N, the state's largest producer of renewable energy.

The partnership is a part of Stellantis's goal to achieve "carbon net zero globally" by 2038 and comes at a time when businesses are under pressure to cut their environmental impact.

It will help reduce the automaker's carbon emissions in North America by half and across its manufacturing facilities by 30% by 2026.

Earlier this year, Ford Motor Co F.N also signed a pact with DTE to source solar power for the carmaker's operations.

(Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

