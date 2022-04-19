Markets
Stellantis Suspends Manufacturing Operations In Russia

(RTTNews) - Stellantis N.V. (STLA), a European automaker and mobility provider, Tuesday said it has suspended its manufacturing operations in Kaluga, Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

The decision was taken due to the rapid daily increase in cross sanctions and logistical difficulties. Stellantis said it aims to ensure full compliance with all cross sanctions and to protect its employees.

Stellantis added that it condemns violence and supports all actions capable of restoring peace.

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

