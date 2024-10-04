News & Insights

Markets
STLA

Stellantis Sues UAW Over Alleged Contract Violations Related To Strike Threat

October 04, 2024 — 06:31 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Stellantis (STLA) has initiated a federal lawsuit against the United Auto Workers or UAW, claiming that the union has breached its contract by threatening to strike in response to delays in the company's planned investments, according to various media sources.

The automaker reportedly filed the lawsuit on Thursday, requesting the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California to declare that the strike authorization vote taken by UAW Local 230 in Los Angeles violates the terms of the contract established last fall.

The UAW said that on Thursday night, a majority of UAW members at Stellantis' Los Angeles Parts Distribution Center voted to request strike authorization from the International Executive Board if the company and union can't settle the grievance over the company's refusal to meet contractually required investments in America.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

STLA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.