Stellantis Stock: Get Behind the Wheel for Value and Yield

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The electric vehicle revolution is underway, and Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) is preparing today for the industry-wide changes that are coming soon. This involves some layoffs, but that’s not a bad sign for Stellantis. Instead of worrying about the company’s future, Stellantis stock traders should just add to their positions.

Both value seekers and passive-income investors can find good reasons to take a share position in Stellantis right now. Indeed, this is a rare combination of supreme value and yield that’s yours for the taking. With that in mind, let’s delve into those layoffs and why this isn’t the bad news that you might think it is.

Why Stellantis Is Cutting Over 3,000 Jobs

Sometimes, a company has to slim down in order to move forward. Stellantis, which owns Chrysler, Jeep, Ram, Fiat and other vehicle brands, is cutting thousands of jobs, but it’s part of an essential transition for the company.

As Bloomberg reported, Stellantis is laying off around 400 workers in the U.S. as the automaker “works to shift its product lineup toward electric cars.” This shouldn’t be too shocking, though. In February, Stellantis “warned of a turbulent year ahead as it tries to roll out new EV models.”

Moreover, Reuters reported that Stellantis is cutting more than 3,000 jobs in Italy. Again, one of the drivers of these workforce reductions is the “transition to cleaner energy in the industry.”

Thus, there’s no need to lose sleep over Stellantis’s layoffs. They are, as a Stellantis spokesperson put it, part of the company’s efforts to “address the effects of the ongoing energy and technology transition process… including on employment.”

Hence, if you’re bullish about the automotive industry’s transition to clean-energy vehicles, then you might view these layoffs as a necessary part of the process.

Stellantis’s Valuation and Yield Will Amaze You

Taking a big-picture view of Stellantis stock, investors ought to jump on the buying opportunity before it’s too late. As we examine Stellantis’ valuation multiple, you’ll surely be convinced to buy a few shares while they’re still relatively cheap.

Believe it or not, Stellantis’s GAAP trailing 12-month price-to-earnings ratio is just 4.12x. For reference, the sector median P/E ratio is 17.53x.

Is this just a “value trap”? I don’t believe so, as Stellantis isn’t in major trouble. Notably, Stellantis-owned Chrysler grew its first-quarter 2024 U.S. sales by 9% year over year. Plus, YOY U.S. sales soared for certain Jeep models, including the Wagoneer (up 136%), Grand Wagoneer (up 74%) and Renegade (up 40%).

Meanwhile, income collectors should be glad to know that offers a juicy 4.8% forward annual dividend yield. This compares favorably to the consumer cyclical sector median dividend yield of around 1%.

Stellantis Stock: Great Reasons to Own It Today

Are you enthused about the automotive industry’s transition to EVs? Or maybe you just like to reinvest dividends and watch your wealth grow over time. Perhaps you also appreciate a good value when you see it.

These are all valid reasons to invest in Stellantis today. I’m pounding the table as loudly as possible – don’t let the layoff news steer you away from a perfectly good opportunity. Go ahead and add some Stellantis stock shares, as this just might be your smartest move in all of 2024.

On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

David Moadel has provided compelling content – and crossed the occasional line – on behalf of Motley Fool, Crush the Street, Market Realist, TalkMarkets, TipRanks, Benzinga, and (of course) InvestorPlace.com. He also serves as the chief analyst and market researcher for Portfolio Wealth Global and hosts the popular financial YouTube channel Looking at the Markets.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Stellantis Stock: Get Behind the Wheel for Value and Yield appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.