Stellantis (STLA) Unveils 2025 Ram 1500 REV With Two Options

Stellantis N.V. STLA introduced its all-electric 2025 Ram 1500 REV at the New York International Auto Show. Ram 1500 REV is the first battery-electric light-duty pickup truck from Ram Truck. The truck will be available in two choices, including a standard 168 kilowatt-hour battery pack with a targeted range of up to 350 miles and an optional 229 kilowatt-hour large battery pack with a targeted range of up to 500 miles. To provide customers with fast and convenient charging solutions, both options can add up to 110 miles of range in around 10 minutes with 800-volt DC fast charging up to 350 kW.



The truck offers a bi-directional charging solution, through which it can charge another Stellantis battery electric vehicle (BEV) or send power back to the grid. Ram 1500 REV can also send power to home during a storm or provide power at the camp or job site. It comes with a towing capacity of up to 14,000 lbs. and a maximum payload capacity of up to 2,700 lbs. The battery-electric truck is built on the STLA Frame, designed specifically for full-size electric vehicles featuring a body-on-frame design to incorporate the battery pack. The newly incorporated one-touch power operated frunk offers 15 cu.-ft. of storage.



Ram 1500 REV is available in five trims, including Tradesman, Laramie, Big Horn/Lone Star, Limited and an all-new Tungsten. Premium materials like carbon fiber, metal and leather elements are used in the truck’s interior to add more layers of luxury. The advanced Uconnect 5 system with a new 14.5-inch touchscreen, head-up display, a segment-first 10.25-inch passenger screen, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, digital rearview mirror and a Klipsch Reference Premiere audio system are some of the technologically advanced features available in the truck.



Ram trucks are a significant contributor to Stellantis’ Dare Forward 2030 strategy that aims to achieve a solid electric-vehicle sales mix in Europe, the United States and Brazil by the end of the decade. Dare Forward 2030 aims to achieve 100% of total passenger car sales in Europe and 50% of light-duty truck and passenger car sales in the United States by the end of the decade. If Stellantis successfully achieves the given target, it has a higher possibility of doubling its revenue by 2030 compared to the start of the decade, maintaining double-digit adjusted operating margins throughout the decade and becoming number one in providing exceptional products and services in every market by 2030.



By 2025, Stellantis plans to invest a total of EUR 30 billion in electrification technology to provide best-in-class BEVs to its customers.



Ram 1500 REV XR will follow the introduction of Ram 1500 REV.

