Stellantis (STLA) to Reshape Auto Software With Virtual Cockpit

Italian-American automaker Stellantis STLA joined forces with BlackBerry QNX and Amazon Web Services (AWS) to introduce the world's first virtual cockpit platform. This innovation promises to revolutionize in-vehicle software engineering and accelerate the delivery of infotainment technology to customers.

The virtual cockpit platform allows Stellantis to create realistic virtual versions of car controls and systems, simulating real-world behavior without the need to alter the main software that operates them. What used to take months to achieve can now be accomplished in as little as 24 hours, thanks to this groundbreaking technology.

At the heart of this innovation lies the QNX Hypervisor, a cloud-based solution developed by BlackBerry QNX. This cutting-edge technology is now available through early access on the AWS Marketplace as part of the QNX Accelerate portfolio of cloud-based tools. This collaboration empowers Stellantis to integrate a virtual cockpit high-performance computing simulation into a cloud environment.

The QNX Hypervisor on AWS Marketplace includes QNX Hypervisor Amazon Machine Images and industry-standard hardware interfaces, conforming to the VirtIO standard Trout v1.2. This enables Stellantis to virtualize graphics, audio and touchscreen/mouse/keyboard inputs, offering a nearly indistinguishable experience from running QNX Hypervisor-based systems on actual hardware.

Stellantis recognizes that software is a critical component in delivering clean, safe and affordable mobility, as outlined in its Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan. By embracing a software-driven approach and deploying the QNX Hypervisor in the cloud, Stellantis can accelerate customer feedback sessions and replicate the cockpit experience of various brands and vehicles with minimal effort. Real-time feedback, facilitated by low-latency cloud access, allows Stellantis to gather valuable input from customers and developers, shaping the future of infotainment features and applications.

The collaboration between Stellantis, BlackBerry QNX and AWS marks a significant milestone in the automotive industry's journey toward software-driven innovation. The introduction of the world's first virtual cockpit platform promises to revolutionize in-vehicle software engineering, accelerate development cycles and enhance the overall driving experience for customers.

