Stellantis (STLA) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $10.69, marking a +1.23% move from the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 1.07% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.37%.

The automaker's stock has climbed by 6.88% in the past month, exceeding the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 1.6% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on October 30, 2025.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $1.05 per share and revenue of $175.19 billion. These totals would mark changes of -60.82% and -14.59%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.38% downward. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 10.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 12.3.

We can additionally observe that STLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.73. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 205, this industry ranks in the bottom 18% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Investment Research

