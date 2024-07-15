Stellantis (STLA) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $20.23, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.53%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

The automaker's stock has climbed by 0.49% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 16.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.78%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on July 25, 2024.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.65 per share and a revenue of $200.96 billion, signifying shifts of -12.13% and +6.19%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.87% lower. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.17.

Investors should also note that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.28 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

