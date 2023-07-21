Stellantis (STLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $18.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.81% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.03%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.37%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 11.24% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 14.66% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 3.43% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2023.

STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.30 per share and revenue of $207.9 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -5.36% and +17.6%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.94% higher. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.22.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 41, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

