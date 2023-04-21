Stellantis (STLA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $17.68, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.98%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 2.02% over the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 5.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.59% in that time.

Stellantis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 3, 2023.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.77 per share and revenue of $190.08 billion. These totals would mark changes of -14.82% and +7.52%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6% higher within the past month. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stellantis has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.72 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.49.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.84. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.84 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

