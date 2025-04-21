Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -1.8%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Stellantis (STLA) closed at $9.26, marking a -1.8% move from the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 2.48%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 2.55%.

Shares of the automaker have depreciated by 21.87% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.11% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.6%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on April 30, 2025.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $173.26 billion, which would represent changes of -7.84% and -15.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.4% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Stellantis is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Stellantis has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.82 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.59 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, finds itself in the top 27% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

