Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -0.46%: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA) reached $19.68, with a -0.46% movement compared to the previous day. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.5% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.12%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.23%.

Shares of the automaker witnessed a gain of 4.94% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.4%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 31, 2023.

STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $190.57 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +4.64% and +7.79%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.06% downward. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, Stellantis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.38. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.92.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 148, this industry ranks in the bottom 42% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

