Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -0.37%: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $18.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.26% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.86%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.54%.

Shares of the automaker witnessed a loss of 1.97% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its loss of 10.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.67%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 31, 2023.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.90 per share and a revenue of $190.57 billion, indicating changes of +5.36% and +7.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Stellantis. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.74% increase. Stellantis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, Stellantis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 3.21. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 6.47 of its industry.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 46, positioning it in the top 19% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

