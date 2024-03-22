Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

The latest trading session saw Stellantis (STLA) ending at $29.18, denoting a -0.1% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.14% for the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.77%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the automaker had gained 11.11% over the past month, outpacing the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Stellantis in its upcoming release.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.18 per share and a revenue of $202.74 billion, signifying shifts of -3.89% and +7.13%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, Stellantis is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.12.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.37. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Foreign industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.39 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

