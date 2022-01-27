Stellantis (STLA) Stock Moves -0.05%: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $19.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.54%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.02%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had gained 2.49% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 10.69%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.87%.

Stellantis will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% higher. Stellantis currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Stellantis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.3, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.12 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.