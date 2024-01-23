Stellantis (STLA) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA) reached $21.32, with a -0.05% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.25%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.43%.

Shares of the automaker have depreciated by 8.57% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.08%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Stellantis in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 15, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.73 per share and revenue of $199.84 billion, which would represent changes of +2.32% and +5.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% decrease. Stellantis is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Stellantis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.72. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.11.

It's also important to note that STLA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.29. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry was having an average PEG ratio of 0.38.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, putting it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

