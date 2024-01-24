Stellantis (STLA) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw Stellantis (STLA) ending at $21.09, denoting a -1.08% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.26%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.36%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had lost 9.08% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.4% in that time.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on February 15, 2024.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $5.73 per share and a revenue of $199.84 billion, indicating changes of +2.32% and +5.6%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Stellantis. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.29% decrease. Right now, Stellantis possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.72. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 7.11 for its industry.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. STLA's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.37 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, positioning it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

