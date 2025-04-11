Stellantis (STLA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Stellantis (STLA) reached $8.87, with a -0.45% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.56%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had lost 24.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 0.97%, while the S&P 500 lost 6.14%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.47 per share and revenue of $173.26 billion. These totals would mark changes of -7.84% and -15.54%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.4% downward. As of now, Stellantis holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, Stellantis is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 3.61. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.13, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Stellantis N.V. (STLA)

