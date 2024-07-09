Stellantis (STLA) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $19.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.15% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.07% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.13%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.14%.

The the stock of automaker has fallen by 10.72% in the past month, lagging the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 15.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.34%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Stellantis in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 25, 2024.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $5.74 per share and a revenue of $200.91 billion, demonstrating changes of -10.73% and +6.16%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.26% lower. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.39. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.1.

We can additionally observe that STLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.27. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.61.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 191, this industry ranks in the bottom 25% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.