Stellantis (STLA) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Stellantis (STLA) was down 1.99% at $9.87. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.27%.

Shares of the automaker have appreciated by 3.81% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 1.73%, and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.97%.

The upcoming earnings release of Stellantis will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 29, 2025.

STLA's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.83 per share and revenue of $180.52 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -31.72% and -11.99%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 5.2% decrease. Stellantis presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Stellantis currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.02, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that STLA has a PEG ratio of 0.4. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.07.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 234, finds itself in the bottom 6% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

