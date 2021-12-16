Stellantis (STLA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Stellantis NV (Symbol: STLA) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $19.15, changing hands as high as $19.18 per share. Stellantis NV shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of STLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, STLA's low point in its 52 week range is $14.88 per share, with $21.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.10.

