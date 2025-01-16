Stellantis (STLA) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Stellantis (STLA) standing at $12.56, reflecting a -1.49% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.21%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Coming into today, shares of the automaker had lost 0.47% in the past month. In that same time, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector lost 6.15%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.56%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.70 per share and a revenue of $171.21 billion, demonstrating changes of -58.01% and -16.53%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 4.93% downward. Currently, Stellantis is carrying a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

In the context of valuation, Stellantis is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.73. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.71.

Meanwhile, STLA's PEG ratio is currently 0.37. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Automotive - Foreign industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.74.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, which puts it in the bottom 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

