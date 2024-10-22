Stellantis (STLA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

Stellantis (STLA) ended the recent trading session at $13.12, demonstrating a +1.63% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.05%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.18%.

The automaker's stock has dropped by 16.44% in the past month, falling short of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 8.62% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.76%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Stellantis in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on October 31, 2024.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $2.71 per share and a revenue of $178.17 billion, indicating changes of -57.85% and -5.86%, respectively, from the former year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 40.46% lower within the past month. Right now, Stellantis possesses a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

From a valuation perspective, Stellantis is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.77. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 6.64.

It is also worth noting that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.75 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, placing it within the bottom 26% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

