Stellantis (STLA) Partners With AI-Driven Tech Provider Vehya

In light of growing demand for electrification-related sales and services, Stellantis STLA ropes in Vehya to support its 2,600-plus U.S. dealer network help prepare for meeting the evolving needs of consumers. The partnership will bring individual, comprehensive evaluations and electric vehicle integration services to the extensive base of Stellantis dealers. With this announcement, Vehya became the second partner for Stellantis' U.S.-based auto dealers.



Vehya's platform will provide Vehya-certified electricians, comprehensive estimates, detailed site surveys and an account manager to dealers. Vehya’s easy-to-use platform, along with an account manager as a point of contact, will offer dealers a great deal of convenience, especially in the case of handling a utility company upgrade to the site.



Vehya has become one of the 15 companies that will graduate from the National Black Supplier Development Program, which provides knowledge to participants through training and development, networking activities and growth plan assessments. The program spreads awareness among the participants about Stellantis’ diverse supply base capabilities.



Phil Langley, Head of Network Development, said, "As our partners in the automotive industry transition to electric-vehicle sales and service, our goal is to provide our 2,600-plus U.S. dealers with high quality options that meet their individual EV integration needs within every area of the dealership business. Vehya is equipped with the experience and infrastructure needed to help support our dealers and make this process as straightforward and simple as possible."



Last November, Stellantis announced a partnership with Detroit-based Future Energy to commence its journey of preparing its dealers for electrification in the United States.



Stellantis plans to reach 50% of U.S. electric-battery vehicle sales by 2030, as part of the Dare Forward 2030 plan. It aims to achieve a significant electric vehicle sales mix in Europe, the United States and Brazil by the end of the decade.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

STLA currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



A few top-ranked players in the auto space include Mercedes-Benz Group AG MBGAF, Wabash National WNC and Modine Manufacturing MOD, all of which sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Mercedes-Benz develops, manufactures and sells passenger cars, including premium and luxury vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MBGAF’s 2023 sales implies year-over-year growth of 4.02%.



Wabash is one of the leading manufacturers of semi-trailers in North America. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WNC’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 13.06% and 24%, respectively.



Modine operates primarily in a single industry consisting of the manufacture and sale of heat transfer equipment. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MOD’s 2023 sales and earnings implies year-over-year growth of 11.43% and 43.09%, respectively.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.













This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Wabash National Corporation (WNC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Modine Manufacturing Company (MOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (MBGAF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.