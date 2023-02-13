Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed the most recent trading day at $16.67, moving +1.65% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.11%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 11.35%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 6.36% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 23.52% and outpaced the S&P 500's gain of 4.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 22, 2023.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.69 per share and revenue of $192.83 billion, which would represent changes of -6.2% and +9.07%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 10.76% lower. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note Stellantis's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 3.5. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.42.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow STLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

