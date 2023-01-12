Stellantis (STLA) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Stellantis (STLA) closed at $16.03 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.46% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.64%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 8.98%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the automaker had gained 7.41% over the past month. This has outpaced the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 13.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 1% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Stellantis as it approaches its next earnings release.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.25 per share and revenue of $182.5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5% and +3.23%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Stellantis. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 15.13% higher. Stellantis is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Stellantis is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.75, which means Stellantis is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that STLA currently has a PEG ratio of 0.9. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Foreign stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.9 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Stellantis N.V. (STLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.